Carole J. Knutson, age 72, of Cambridge, died Jan. 22, 2020, at Birchwood Care Center in Forest Lake.
Carole June Knutson was born on June 3, 1947, in St. Peter, Minnesota, to Virgie and Raymond Knutson. She married Eugene Kahlow, and they had two children, Jody and Jason. She moved to the Cambridge area and raised her two boys. She had various jobs over the years. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, country music, bowling and was a huge Coca-Cola collector. Carole was an active member of the Isanti VFW Auxiliary and loved time with family and friends. Carole battled many illnesses over the last 23 years. She Fought the Good Fight until the end.
Carole is survived by her sons, Jody (Dawn) Kahlow of Braham and Jason Kahlow of Park Rapids, Minnesota; four grandchildren: Mydori (Caleb) Gorder, Vanessa Mahoney, Mitchell and Jamie (Josh) Kahlow; two great-grandchildren: Kristene and Waylon; sister Corrine Clarkin; brother Gene Knutson; and by many nephews, nieces and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Roland Knutson; sister Margaret Lucht; and brother-in-law Maynard Lucht.
Graveside services were held at Norseland Lutheran Cemetery in St. Peter. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
