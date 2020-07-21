Caroline Saling, 76, of Springvale died Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Caroline was born March 6, 1944, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Claus and Hazel Sweep. She was united in marriage to Albert Saling.
Caroline was a longtime resident of the Springvale area and an active member of the Springvale Baptist Church for many years, composing the church bulletin, serving on multiple committees, and teaching Sunday school to many children. She had a great faith in God and read her bible daily.
Caroline was a loving and caring person, an accomplished crochet artist who won multiple county and state fair awards for her work. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching others to crochet and shared her talent with friends. She had a great love of animals, there were always cats and dogs in her home and in her life as she frequently would pet-sit for friends. Caroline loved flowers and never failed to admire the bright colors of the world.
She worked for many years at the Cambridge State Hospital as a cook, previously she worked for the Fingerhut Corporation in Mora.
Caroline is survived by two sisters and four brothers; Joy Modawell of Lago Vista, Texas, and Ella (Carl) Jensen of McGregor, Minnesota, Ed (Sue) Sweep of Cambridge, Minnesota, Jack Sweep of Spooner, Wisconsin, Calvin (Judy) Sweep of Fleming Island, Florida, and Joe Sweep of Hinckley, Minnesota. Caroline also cherished the love of her many cousins, nephews, nieces, and grand-nephews and nieces, along with numerous friends who loved her dearly.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Claus and Hazel Sweep, her husband, Al, two sisters who died in infancy, and one brother, John, who died at a young age in a car accident.
Caroline was loved and appreciated by her family and friends. We invite you to join us in a celebration of her life at the Springvale Baptist Church on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. Her family understands that Covid-19 precautions may prevent you from attending; to accommodate those who would like to join us from a distance, we plan to record the service to display on the Springvale Baptist Church Facebook page.
