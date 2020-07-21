Carrie Callin, 44, of Isanti died July 21, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Hailey Mae; parents, Virgil and Sue Callin; sister, Sara Callin; grandmother, Frances Callin; nephews, Tucker Stromgren and Davin Callin; and by many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.