Cecil R Pilgrim, of Cambridge, formerly or Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at GracePointe Crossing Nursing Home. He was 102 years old.
Cecil worked at Sears department store in Eau Claire, WI for many years and then worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue as an Auditor.
He was a WWII Army Air Corp flight instructor, specializing in enemy aircraft identification.
Cecil owned the Christian Book Store in Eau Claire, WI for many years. His passion for reading kept him busy during his retirement years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Winnifred; brothers Owen, Milo, Kenneth and Donald; and sisters Opal Larson, Belva Callahan, and Gehl Barton.
He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth “Betsy’ (James) Oman of North Branch, MN, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by his brother Dean of Hillsdale Michigan.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Sunrise Bible Church, 41300 2nd St. North Branch, MN. Private interment at Union Cemetery, Cambridge, MN.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.