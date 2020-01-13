Chanda L. Osborne

Chanda Lynne Osborne, 48, of Spring Lake Park, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at her mother’s home in Cambridge.
She was born May 4, 1971, in Cambridge, Minnesota, to John and Sandra (Alguire) Osborne. Chanda started public school when she was 4½ years old. She has been an inspiration to many who have been blessed to feel her joy and happiness.
She lived in a group home in Andover with her three roommates: Michael, Justin and Beth. Chanda worked at Achieve Services Inc. in Blaine for 15 years.
She loved coming home and being with her mom and family, watching The Price is Right, He-Man, The Flintstones and Scooby Doo. Chanda enjoyed golf cart rides, amusement park rides, going to ball games, camping, swimming, vacations, going on outings with her friends and being on the patio on sunny days – seeing her shadow. Seeing her, knowing her, accepting her, and laughing with her, made you fall in love with her. Her smile and laughter were contagious.
Chanda was preceded in death by her father John Osborne; grandparents Joe and Corky Alguire; John “Chubb” and Vera Osborne. She is survived by her mother Sandra Osborne of Cambridge; sister Jennifer (Lance) Olson of Cambridge; brother Mark Osborne of Coon Rapids; niece Brooke Olson; nephews Wade and Luke Olson, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of Chanda’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff at ACR Homes, Achieve Services Inc. and St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
