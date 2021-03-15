Charles “Chuck” Richard Byars, of Cambridge, died March 12, 2021, at Regency Hospital in Golden Valley. He was 65 years old.
Chuck was born March 10, 1956, in Hillsboro, North Dakota to Ralph and Harriet (Sunderland) Byars. He lived his early years in North Dakota and then the family moved to Cambridge, Minnesota. Chuck graduated from Cambridge High School, Class of 1974. He married Wendy Lee in May 2001 and they made their home in Cambridge. Chuck most recently worked for Kings Solutions in Dayton. He enjoyed both hunting and fishing.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Wendy of Coon Rapids; two children, Katie Lee of Cambridge, and Jacob Lee of Rush City; several grandchildren; three brothers, Keith (Karen) Byars of Davenport, Iowa, Larry (Barb) Byars of Coon Rapids, and Bradley Byars of Ham Lake; and by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial services are on Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. with a visiting time from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
