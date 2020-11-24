Charlie Carson, formerly of Cambridge, died Nov. 12, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Born Dec. 31, 1942 to Oscar and Lenore Carlson in Cambridge MN, Charlie Carlson kept the values he learned there - hard work, perseverance, integrity and thrift - throughout his life. He was the youngest of five children, and due to his birth date, perpetually the youngest in his class at school. His mother taught in the District 3 one room schoolhouse and his father was Isanti County Register of Deeds. His parents had struggled through the Great Depression and passed on lifelong habits of thrift to the whole family.
A childhood of long winters with few distractions and a lively inquisitive mind drew Charlie to science. In middle school, irritated by a requirement to memorize Morse Code, which he considered obsolete, he invented a device to convert signals to text using a discarded manual typewriter. Early rocketry experiments included a rocket misfired horizontally, damaging a clothesline full of sheets. Family and school stories abound about his scientific enthusiasm. Reserved, understated and unassuming, and disinterested in status indicators, he drove a battered 1982 Honda Accord into the 21st century and dressed casually. Hanging in his closet at his death was a blue blazer purchased at a nursery school garage sale in 1984 for $3, which he wore when more formal attire was required. Everyone remembers his dry sense of humor and quick wit.
Charlie graduated from Cambridge High School in 1960, earned a B.S. in physics from the University of Minnesota, and a Ph.D. in physics from the University of California Berkeley. He never forgot his hometown and his family and friends there. Charlie spent 45 years at UCB’s Space Sciences Lab studying space plasma and the aurora borealis, working on NASA and the European Space Agency projects. The plasma analyzer he invented and built has flown on every magnetospheric and solar wind satellite flown in the past several decades. His legendary frugality led to the only NASA Small Explorer Satellite to come in under budget, with money returned to NASA.
While in Berkeley, he raced sailboats on the SF Bay, hiked and skied the Sierra Nevada, and traveled the world. He married and had three children.
His father and brother had dementia, so it was not a surprise when Charlie was diagnosed with Alzheimers 15 years ago. He kept his diagnosis private for seven years, not wanting to be treated differently. The diagnosis necessitated an unexpected retirement and change of focus from outer space to the pleasures of family life and the natural world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Stanton, and his sister Karin’s husband Bill. He is survived by siblings Karin Mackinney, Dr. Paul E. Carlson, Diane Appelhof; his wife Gretchen, children Sarah, John(Molly), Anna (Simmons), two grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Donations can be sent in Charlie’s memory for the exceptional care he received from brave and compassionate caregivers during the last three years of his life to The Belmont Staff Employee Appreciation Fund, c/o Michelle Moros/1100 San Pablo Avenue, Albany, CA 94706.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.