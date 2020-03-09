Cloe Love Alsen, 19, of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at North Memorial Health Hospital.
She was born August 3, 2000 in Barron, Wisconsin to Chance and Angela (Bellefeuille) Alsen. Her family lived in Blaine where she attended grade school. In 2013 her family moved to Cambridge and Cloe began school in the 8th grade and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2018. While in high school, she was active in the Choir, worked at Wendy’s and the Holiday Gas Station in Cambridge.
After high school, Cloe moved to Hinckley where she worked at Taco Bell for about 6 months before returning back to Cambridge.
Cloe enjoyed drawing, and painting, writing and singing, and even had her own YouTube channel with her songs. She lived a healthy lifestyle and was into cooking, making many different creative dishes. Cloe liked to tell jokes and subscribed to Joke of The Day, so she would always have a good joke to tell. She loved thrift store shopping and was so excited with all the good deals she could find. Cloe had a love for life and had a vibrant zest for living. She was a kind and loving person who would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed camping and the trips she made to Las Vegas, Wisconsin Dells and South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her father Chance Alsen; grandmothers Bonnie Kathrine and Jeanette Buckner, grandfather Alex Kathrine and aunt Sunny Alsen. Cloe is survived by her parents Angela and Marc Buckner of Cambridge; brother Alexsander Buckner of Cambridge, half- brother Mace Alsen; grandparents Holly Alsen and Robert Buckner both of Cumberland, WI, Michael Peterson of Spokane, WA, great grandmother Helen Peterson of Turtle Lake, WI, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a sharing time at 3:30 p.m. at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
