Colleen Johnson passed away on July 5, 2020, at the age of 77. Due to COVID, the family held off funeral arrangements until it was safe.
Colleen was born on Oct. 5, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa, to William and Lilly Boland.
She received her real estate license in 1977 and went on to build a successful career spanning three decades. In 1975 she married Duane Johnson, and the following year they moved to Isanti, where they established a small hog operation, which they operated into the early 1980s.
Colleen had a passion for volunteering, card-club, served as an Arbitrator for the Board of Realtors and participated in numerous charity events with her granddaughter, Jennifer. She had a busy life, which she thoroughly enjoyed, but she’d also use downtime to crochet and dabble in ceramics crafting. “The car would never cool down,” Duane would often say.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Edward and Richard; sisters, Geraldine and Norma; great granddaughter, Madisyn. She recently lost her brother, Donald.
She is survived by her two children, Rebecca and Kelly (Roberto); her grandchildren, Jennifer (Rich), Jason (Jamie); great granddaughters Emilia, Ava, and Isla; her sisters, Kathleen (Dale), Janet (Fred), Judith (Robert); and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral service will be held on July 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. in the church Narthex at Long Lake Lutheran Church, 3921 277th Ave. NW, Isanti, MN, 55040. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to one of the following: the Alzheimer’s Foundation, American Cancer Society, or Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) research.
