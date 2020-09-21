Curtis “Curt” Elwood Olson, 89, of Cambridge, formerly of Rush Point, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, Minnesota.
Curtis was born on April 3, 1931, in Nessel Township, Chisago County, Minnesota to parents Theodore and Cecelia (Johnson) Olson. Curt attended Goeble School District 26, then Braham High School, graduating in 1949. He served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for about eight years in the 1950s, first in Pine City and later in Minneapolis.
On Sept. 24, 1955, Curtis was united in marriage to Clarice Lind at Fish Lake Lutheran Church. The couple was married for 57 years before Clarice passed in 2012. Curt and Clarice were blessed with three children; Larry, Kevin, and Nancy. The couple lived in South Minneapolis, and later, Columbia Heights, where they raised their family. In 1993, Curt and Clarice moved to Rush Point.
Curt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling and was a member of the Rush City Sno-Bugs since 1976. Curt will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents; wife Clarice; sons, Larry (Joy) and Kevin; brothers, Eugene “Ole”, Wesley, and Floyd Olson.
He is survived by his daughter Nancy (Michael) Bovy; grandsons, Andrew Olson (Samantha Cramblit) and Alex Bovy; step-grandson Jason (Fabiana) Schaber; great granddaughters, Taylor and Tori Olson; step-great granddaughter Yva Schaber; many nieces and nephews; other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rush Point, Minnesota. Rev. Dr. Vicki VanderVegt officiated. Burial was at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in Rush Point. Arrangements by Rock-Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham, Minnesota. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
