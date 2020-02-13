Cynthia K. Hollingsworth

Cynthia “Cyndi” Kay (Rolf) Hollingsworth, age 66, of North Branch, Minn., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born March 7, 1953, in Chaska, Minn., to Waldo and LaQuita Rolf. She graduated from Chaska High School in 1971.
She spent over 30 years with her loving husband, Tom. Together, they stayed busy by raising their children and building a successful business, “The Stand,” where they sold farm fresh vegetables until they retired the business in 2011. Cyndi found joy in growing things and continued to garden at her home and on her parent’s farm, Rolf’s Produce, in her free time. In the summer she also enjoyed visiting family and friends, camping and fishing. In the winter, she enjoyed reading and beating her husband at cribbage. Most of all, Cyndi loved spending quality time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a fiercely dedicated wife and mother, and was always there with a shoulder to cry on, a hug, and wise words that will forever be remembered.
She is survived by her loving husband Tom, North Branch, Minn.; her parents Waldo and LaQuita, North Branch, Minn.; her sister Sheri (Mark) Christina, Eagan, Minn.; her brother Ted Rolf, North Branch, Minn.; her children Tommie Hollingsworth, Robbinsdale, Minn., Tessah (Russ) Behlings, Lake Nebagamon, Wisc., Ann (Nick) Franklin, Savage, Minn., Shayne (April) Sconberg, Isanti, Minn., Danielle Kirkland, North Branch, Minn., stepdaughter Sandy (Tim) Bell, St. Paul, Minn., and 17 grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her sister Jennifer (Tim) Shrader.
Cyndi never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes there will be no memorial service. To honor her life, please plant a flower or vegetable garden this spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.