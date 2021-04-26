Dale A. Anderson

Dale Allen Anderson of Cambridge, died at home on the farm on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the age of 74.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1946, to Delmar and Hattie Anderson at the Rush City hospital. He grew up with five siblings of which he was the oldest; he attended Pine Brook Country School, Cambridge Junior High School, then Cambridge Senior High School from which he graduated in 1964. Just after graduation Dale began full-time employment at RAO Manufacturing (metalwork shop) in Fridley, MN.
Shortly after high school Dale married Darlene Peterson from Isanti, MN. From this union he had three children. His time was spent working at RAO Manufacturing and continuing his passion for farming plus raising his family.
In 1993, Dale married Ann E. Steussy Shaw from Fergus Falls, MN, which added two stepsons to his family. He and his wife farmed together on their land between Princeton and Cambridge, MN while continuing his employment at RAO Manufacturing. At 62 Dale was forced to retire from RAO for health reasons after 39 years of employment. He had to stop working the farm when he was 70 because of additional health issues. In his “spare” time he enjoyed his love of cats, dancing to old-time music, going out for supper, and making road trips to other states to enjoy the scenery.
He was preceded in death by his father Delmar Anderson.
Dale is survived by his wife, Ann; his mother, Hattie Anderson, Cambridge; brothers Wayne Anderson, Steven (Donna) Anderson; sisters Sandra (Jack) Holland, Carol (Merlin) Holland, Sue Anderson, all of Cambridge; children Robin (Doug) Lanz, Stanchfield, Jeff (Julie) Anderson, Dalbo, JulieAnn (Jesse) Rouse, Cambridge; stepsons Howard Shaw, Cambridge, Gary (Tammy) Shaw, Princeton; grandchildren, Cody Lanz, Jenna, Caleb and Leah Anderson, Megan and Colin Rouse.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p,.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, MN. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
