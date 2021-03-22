Daniel R. Homer of Isanti, passed away Nov. 19, 2020. He was 58 years old.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; grandmother, Loretta Jevne; and best friend, Sandy Poepping.
He is survived by sons, Corey and Curtis; mother, Cara (Donald) Freundl; granddaughter, Marvel; siblings, Dawn (Greg) Sells, Deb Homer, Tammie (Jim) Adamson, and Donny Freundl; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation to celebrate Dan’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home, Roseville, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Road B.
