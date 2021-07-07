Darius H. Anderson

Darius Hoover Anderson of rural Cambridge passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the age of 88.
He was born in Stanford Township, Isanti County on Oct. 16, 1932, to Lorence and Anne (Hoover) Anderson. He was the second of five children, attending school while working on the family farm. After graduating he went on to Dunwoody College of Technology, learning the trade of sheet metal fabrication.
He met Margaret Hoversten and they were married on July 4, 1953. Their son Daniel was born in 1954. They spent a little under a year living in California, but decided to move back to Minnesota because they missed being close to family. Dale was born in 1956. They built a home in Cambridge, MN shortly after. He started a business, D&D Anderson Heating and Plumbing, Inc., with his brother Dana. In 1965, their twin daughters Julie and Jana were born. Darius worked until his health would no longer permit it. His wife Margaret would call him a workaholic, but he did enjoy deer hunting, fishing, and riding his four-wheeler throughout the years. He also loved spending time at their cabin in Hubbard, MN with family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, and sister Camilla Schwartz. He is survived by his children, Dan (Barb) Anderson of Brooten, Dale (Susan) Anderson of Cambridge, Julie (Kyle) Hooper of Cambridge, Jana (Donn) Gustafson of Cambridge; grandchildren Derek, April, Jake, Alexa, Wilson, Matthew, Jenna, and Laina; and seven great grandchildren, brothers Irylle “Andy” (Patricia) Anderson of Summerfield, FL, Dana Anderson of Cambridge, sister Arloa (Eugene) Hauan of Cambridge; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Long Lake Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Long Lake Community Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Long Lake Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
