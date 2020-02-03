Darlyne L. Maslow

Darlyne Lorraine Maslow, 88, of Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness.
She was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Lakeville, Minnesota, to William and Marion (Hislop) Dohm. She grew up in the Lakeville area where she attended school. She moved to St. Paul to live with her grandmother for a time. Darlyne later moved to her mother’s farm in Stanchfield to help with the cattle, other animals and help run the farm.
In July 1965 she was united in marriage to James Maslow at Christ The King Catholic Church in Cambridge. They made their home on her family farm, she tended to the cattle and other chores, while Jim worked as a mechanic in the Twin Cities. Along with Darlyne’s three children, they raised their son Robin on the family farm.
Darlyne also worked at the Powder Plant in Isanti, Fingerhut in St. Cloud and Plastech in Cambridge, from which she retired.
She was a longtime member of Christ The King Catholic Church. Darlyne loved her animals, especially her ponies, donkeys and goats. She also spent time caring for her vegetable garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Darlyne is survived by her husband Jim, children Leon Hislop of Pardeeville, Wis., Marian Bach of Cambridge, Rosalie Adams of Braham, Robin Maslow of Arizona; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild, as well as other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Christ The King Catholic Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Christ The King Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
