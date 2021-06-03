Darrel D. Palmer

Darrel Dean Palmer, of Isanti, died on May 27, 2021, at his home. He was 74 years old.
Darrel was born June 25, 1946, in Miller, South Dakota, to Loren and Shirley (Giesel) Palmer. When he was a young child the family moved to Mounds View, Minnesota where he was raised. Darrel graduated from Fridley High School. He married Kathy Lynch on October 9, 1965, in Fridley. They made their home in Fridley until 1977 when they moved to Isanti. Darrel was employed by Superior Plating in Minneapolis for several years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Amy Staples; granddaughter, Kayla Staples; five siblings, Bonny Snook, Calvin (Sue) Palmer, Alan (Kellie) Palmer, Roy (Jan) Palmer, Connie (Treavor) Moen; and by many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.