David A. Scheel, of Cambridge, died May 8, 2021, at North Memorial Medical Center. He was 78 years old.
David Allen Scheel was born July 5, 1942, in Lake George, Minnesota to Clarence and Ida (DeJeager) Scheel. He was raised in Cass Lake and graduated from Cass Lake High School in 1960. David then joined the United States Air Force.
On May 27, 1965, David married Patricia Hines in Montgomery, Alabama. They were blessed with two children and raised their family in Cambridge.
David worked in machining and became owner of Tool Grinding, Inc. He was a hard worker and a loving family man. David loved watching his kids’ and grandkids’ activities. He was in a bowling league for many years where he had many good friends along with his hunting and fishing buddies. Besides hunting and fishing he enjoyed farming, gardening and being with family. He had a great sense of humor, was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by nine siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; son, Denny Scheel (Kristi Burchard); daughter, Tara (Matt) Kelly; three grandchildren, Riley, Ryan and Forrest; two brothers, and by many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14 at New Hope Community Church – Cambridge Campus, with a time for visiting one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Long Lake Community Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Isanti VFW. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
