David Charles Johnson II, 66, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Cambridge Medical Center. He was 66 years old.
He was born on Dec. 1,1953, in Sidney, Montana to David and Margaret (Kries) Johnson and moved to Aberdeen, Maryland in 1954 when Dave Sr. was called to service. The family returned to Minnesota two years later, finally settling down roots in Cambridge, MN. David attended Cambridge public schools, elementary through high school (graduation class of 1972), during which he managed Springvale Campground and organized/started and played hockey at Cambridge High School and was pitcher for the Cambridge High School baseball team.
David and his wife, Nancy (Hilgendorf), met at Drake University, Des Moines, IA, where they attended the College of Pharmacy from 1972-1977, and were married on Aug. 7, 1976. After living and working in Mason City, Iowa for almost three years after graduation, they moved to Isanti, MN in February, 1980 to establish Isanti Drug, a dream of David’s since high school. Together they owned and operated Isanti Drug for almost 30 years where David was a pharmacist and became a pillar of the community, caring deeply about those around him and serving the Cambridge-Isanti area. After closing Isanti Drug in 2009, David went on to manage the pharmacy at Cub Foods in Cambridge and from there, the pharmacy at Coborn’s in Isanti in 2017 where he remained until his retirement in 2020.
David had a beautiful voice and loved music, almost any time of the day you could find him belting out his favorites tunes or singing along to the radio. He was active in his church throughout his life and enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school.
David’s passion for flying started early and he completed his first solo flight in October, 1970. After completing college and starting business and family, he returned to the air and purchased his beloved 1967 Piper Cherokee Six (call sign N4159W) in 2001. One of the things David enjoyed most was taking his plane to local fly-ins and pancake breakfasts where he spent time talking and listening to stories of others who shared his love for flying. The Cherokee plane was the source of many adventures for David and his family over the years, including trips to Wisconsin, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Kansas and over the Rocky Mountains to Montana.
In addition to flying, tending to his impressive vegetable gardens and orchard, tooling around on his John Deere, and spending time at the family cabin on Green Lake in Princeton, MN filled his life with enjoyment and satisfaction. But above all else, David loved having his family together; nothing brought him more joy than when those he loved surrounded him. Family gatherings were frequent and full of tradition and laughter.
David was preceded in death by his father David C. Johnson I. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter Lisa LaPlante (Doug Small) of Brooklyn Park; son Nathan (Breanna) Johnson of Lakewood, CO; daughter Lana (Nicholas) Kuchinski of Westminster, CO; six grandchildren, Madeline and Lauren Schindlbeck and Burke LaPlante, Selah and Kingston Johnson and Lucian Kuchinski; mother Margaret Johnson Barr of Princeton, MN; brothers Kevin (Heidi) Johnson of Blaine, Steven Johnson of Bloomington; and sister Debbie (Bob) Johnson-Hill of Carbondale, CO, as well as many nieces & nephews.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life for friends, community and extended family will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Long Lake Lutheran Church, Isanti. Visitation two hours prior. Memorials are preferred to the church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
