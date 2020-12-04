David L. Williams

David Lowel Williams, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2020, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. He was 69 years old.
David was born on Aug. 15, 1951, to Matthew James and Mary Ann M. (Bodin) Williams in Mora, MN and was one of seven children. Eventually the family moved to South Minneapolis where David finished high school. David served his country in the Navy before enjoying civilian life back in Minnesota. He made his home in Dalbo, Duluth, and finally Brooklyn Center. David could often be found at his cabin on Ann Lake in Ogilvie, MN, enjoying one of his favorite pastimes, fishing.
David was preceded in death by his wife Marthena (Marte) Williams, grandparents, parents, brother-in-law Roger Neal, sister-in-law Rebecca Williams, and fishing buddy Gordy Anderson.
David is survived by daughters Wendy Williams of Forest Lake, MN, Renee Williams of Cambridge, MN; granddaughters Savannah, Shelby, Kelly, and Taylor. He is also survived by siblings Fern Neal of St. Paul, MN, Sandra (Arden) Wehmanen of Ainsworth, IA, Shirley Noble of St. Cloud, MN, James (BettyJo) Williams of Cambridge, MN, Clifford Williams of Harris, MN, and Paul Williams of Stanchfield, MN.
A bedside service was held at GracePointe Crossing with Pastor Chuck Knutson officiating. David’s wishes are that no other service will be held.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
