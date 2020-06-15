Della Boden

Della Elaine Boden, 99, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing.
She was the eldest of five children born to Henry and Edna Ahrens in Bartlett, North Dakota. In 1938 the family moved to the Oxlip area where she met and married neighbor Glenn Boden in 1943. While Glenn was serving in the Army Air Corps they lived in southern California where daughter Carol was born. After the war they returned to the Oxlip area.
Della was a stay-at-home mom who did many things to earn extra money. She was an excellent seamstress, knitter and quilter. She raised cucumbers and sold to the pickle plant in Isanti. In 1954, son Brian was born.
After Glenn’s retirement they enjoyed travel with family and friends to Branson and out west to see family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glenn; brothers Vernon and Raymond; and son-in-law Steve Olander. Della is survived by her daughter Carol Olander; son Brian (Joanne) Boden; grandchildren Kris (David) Strigel, Scott (Amy) Olander, Kelsey Boden; great granddaughter Kylie Olander; sisters Dorothy Dalen and Rosalin Wentworth; sister-in-law Faye Ahrens; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Interment will be in Long Lake Community Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
