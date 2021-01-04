Della M. Moen

Della Mae Moen, of GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN and formerly of Isle, MN passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Della was a homemaker for many years, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and later working at the Fridley Convalescent Nursing Home.
Throughout Della’s life, she enjoyed many things. Della was an avid reader, enjoyed a good puzzle, fishing, bird watching, road trips and let’s not forget a good old Minnesota Twins ball game. Her biggest love was her family and she made sure that we all knew it. Once you met Della, you could not help but to like/love her. Della’s laughter was infectious and her smile could light up a room! Della will be sadly missed by all, yet forever in our hearts!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lou Verne Moen; her parents, Ervin and Evelyn Keehr; brothers, Richard Keehr, Eugene Keehr, sisters, Marjorie Yager, and Joyce Thompson.
Della is survived by her children, Lou Ann (Michael) Gulbranson, Norman Moen, Vernon (Laura) Moen, Cathy Sullivan, Steven (Nancy) Moen; sister, Arlene Coplan; sister-in-laws, Lorraine Clarin, Diana Keehr; grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
