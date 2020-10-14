Delmer Lee Bolen, 92, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Cambridge Medical Center.
He was born April 25, 1928, in Clarinda, Iowa to Harvey and Blanche (Carver) Bolen.
Delmer was a 20-year Air Force veteran and worked for 20 1/2 years at the Cambridge State Hospital. He enjoyed bowling, camping club with friends, and spending winters in Texas.
He is survived by his sister, Jenny Carruth, of Corning, CA; his children Barbara Olson of Frazee, Steve (Jacki) Bolen of Cambridge, Richard Bolen of Cambridge, Kelly (Todd) Linaman of Crystal; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; step children Scott (Jennifer Becker) Blomgren of St. Paul, Sue (Mitch) Carlson of Coon Rapids, Jana (Kim) Amsrud of Cambridge, Joel (Belinda) Blomgren of Blaine; four step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; and other family and friends.
Delmer was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Brandon Bolen, wife Lois in November 2017, and other family members.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with Military Honors at 1:30 p.m. following the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
