DeWayne J. Collins

DeWayne James Collins died peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Estates At Rush City. He was 84 years old.
DeWayne was born on Oct. 21, 1936, to Raymond and Irene (Sizer) Collins in Belle River Township, Osakis, MN. He graduated from Osakis High School in 1954. After graduation he worked at the Osakis Creamery and then the Millerville Creamery. He then moved to Minneapolis and attended beauty school during the day and worked nights at Land O’ Lakes Creamery in Minneapolis, he was there for 37 years.
DeWayne was united in marriage to Edith Rich on April 26, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mora. To this union two children were born: Darnell and Lauri. They lived in Coon Rapids, MN until 1971 when they built their home and moved to Brunswick Township near Mora, MN.
He was the Governor and Secretary for the Braham Moose Lodge and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Grasston Lions Club and the Eagles Club.
DeWayne took a stab at bowling, golfing and making beer can men for a little extra spending money. But his true enjoyment was going to dances for some polkas and waltzes, and casino trips. DeWayne and Edith enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Nashville, Bronson, New Orleans along with celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary in Hawaii. A few years they wintered in Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Irene; his brother, Dean Collins and his wife Karen; and his brother-in-law Kenneth Fearing.
DeWayne is survived by his wife of 63 years, Edith; his son, Darnell and his daughter, Lauri (significant other Duane); his sisters, Jeanette Fearing, Sarah (Larry) Horton and Mary (Clint) Skalsky; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mora with Fr. Derek Wiechmann officiating. Music is being provided by Curstin Larson. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Dresser Methven Funeral and Cremation Services. Mora, Minnesota.
