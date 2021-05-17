Diane Larkin

Diane “Di” Norine Larkin, 78, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.
A Celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at New Hope Community Church located at 33030 Vickers Street NE, Cambridge.
Gather at 1p.m. - Service at 1:30.
*Note: this is a change in date and location from what was printed in her original obituary.
