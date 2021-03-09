Diane Norine Larkin

Diane “Di” Norine Larkin passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. She was 78 years old.
She was born February 17, 1943, in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Ida Marie and Edward Harvey Hahn.
Diane attended North St. Paul High School and went on to further her education at Anoka Ramsey Community College. She served as a LPN at Cambridge State Hospital for the majority of her career. Raising five children, she resided at the Little Pine Lake Ranch in Harris, MN for most of her adult life. Diane showed generosity continuously, volunteering at church, Special Olympics MN events, Twin Cities Marathons and various school functions, usually accompanied by her many grandchildren. She dedicated 38 years to ski patrolling at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls as well as dutifully serving for 14 years on the Fish Lake Township Board - 11 of those years as Chair.
Her many hobbies included tree farming, motorcycling, bicycling, finding new projects, and spending time with her family. Tuesdays spent with her grandchildren, swimming in the pool, bouncing on the trampoline and sunset cruising on the pontoon were some of her favorite things to do. She looked forward to the annual extended family vacation every summer on the lake. Later in life, Diane wintered in Mesa, Arizona with her life partner, Glenn Scherle. They enjoyed walks around their community, cruising through the Superstition Mountains in their side-by-side, frequenting the Mesa Flea Market, cooling off in the pool, going out to eat and spending time with friends. Quite recently she remarked to Glenn about how incredibly blessed they were.
Diane will always be remembered as living an adventurous life 100% on her own terms.
Diane is survived by her children: Gary Hedberg, Scott (Christine) Hedberg, Deanna (Scott) Gusk, Todd (Christine) Larkin, Peter (Tara) Larkin; grandchildren, Shawna Hedberg (Brian), April (Josh) Marty, Garrett Hedberg, Madison (Justin) Domino, Abigayle (Peter) Crowley, Taylor Glotzbach, Samuel Gusk, Sydney (Spencer) Pearson, Elle Larkin, Payton Larkin and Addie Mae Larkin; great-grandchildren, Desirae Hedberg, Myles Delling, Nina Marty, Nathan Marty and Israel Domino; life partner Glenn Scherle; and many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on June 26 at the Little Pine Lake Ranch.
For more details, contact Deanna Gusk at deannag.fhl@gmail.com or by calling 763-439-2171.
In lieu of gifts, please send memorials to Special Olympics at support.specialolympics.org.
