Diane VonKrough died Feb. 10, 2021, at her home after a five-and-a-half year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 79 years old.
Diane was born in Isanti, Minnesota on June 16, 1941, to Gilbert (Nels) Johnson and Amy (Eastlund) Johnson. Diane grew up in Isanti, and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1960.
She worked for the Accounting and Finance Department for the State of Minnesota for over 30 years, retiring in the mid-1990’s. She married her husband, Gordon VonKrough, in August, 1969, and had two daughters. Diane enjoyed reading, gardening, taking care of her pets, and visiting with her special neighbors and friends. Diane enjoyed travelling and taking cruises with her husband during their retirement. They traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, and the Caribbean.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband (Gordon), her sister (Sonja Beguhl), and her parents. She is survived by her two daughters; Ann Frericks (Pete) of Foley, Minnesota, Traci VonKrough (Dean) of Cambridge, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Emily, Justin, Cody, Eric, Alec, Jake; and two great-grandchildren, Hadleigh and Ian.
No public services will be held. Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
