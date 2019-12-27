Dorcas R. Bunnell

Dorcas Ruth Bunnell, 96, of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Walker Methodist – Levande in Cambridge.
Dorcas was born on July 4, 1923, in St. Paul, Minnesota. While still an infant, she moved to Ohio with her parents, Nels and Blanche (Eastling) Bjerke. When she was about 7 years old, the family moved back to Minnesota and settled west of Freisland near her grandparents’ farm. She attended the rural school in that area for eight years, then went to Hinckley High School and graduated from there on May 26, 1942. She married Melvin Bunnell, and they had four sons. Their home was near Cambridge, on a farm where they raised Charolais cattle. Melvin was a boilermaker and worked away from home a lot. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising her boys and tending big gardens.
Dorcas was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Melvin; grandchildren Dusty Bunnell and Brandon Bunnell; great-grandchild Samuel Bunnell Miller; siblings Jeanette Moffatt, Marion Keeney, Albert Bjerke and Gerald Bjerke; daughter-in-law Doris Bunnell; step-children George, Melvin, Jr. and Isla Mae.
She is survived by her sons Duane Bunnell of Cambridge, David (Dori) Bunnell of Devil’s Lake, N.D., Darby (Lori) Bunnell of Cambridge, and Darcey (Kaycee) Bunnell of Fort Peck, Montana; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, sisters Evelyn Taylor, Velora (Jim) Handahl, brother Arnold (Carolyn) Bjerke, all of Rochester, Minn., as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation two hours prior. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
