Doris Lorraine Panning, age 91, of Cambridge, formerly of St. Paul Park, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Florence Tietz; one brother and two sisters.
She is survived by loving husband of 60 years, Frederick “Fritz”; sons Jonathan (Alica) and Thomas (Karen); grandchildren Anna (Jacob) Morrison and Samuel; and great-granddaughters Hazel and Lyla; and other loving family and friends.
Doris will be remembered for her gift of teaching God’s little lambs and using her musical abilities as a church organist/choir director.
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 32962 Vickers St. NE, Cambridge, MN 55008. Interment to follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Christ Lutheran Church and/or Martin Luther College. Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home www.kokfuneralhome.com 651-459-2483.
