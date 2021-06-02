Dorothy E. Schwartz Pearson

Dorothy Ellen Schwartz Pearson, of Cambridge, formerly of Isanti, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at GracePointe Crossings in Cambridge, Mn. She was 89 years old.
Dorothy was born in Minatare, Nebraska, on April 27, 1932, to Jacob and Frieda Schwartz. She was raised on their family farm in Gering, Nebraska along with five siblings.
Through mutual friends, Dorothy, met the love of her life, Glenn Deuane Mattson. Shortly thereafter, they were united in marriage on May 11, 1952. Together they raised their family of five children in Isanti, MN, where Glenn made his living by building custom homes. After her children were grown, Dorothy spent many years working as a teller at the First State Bank of Isanti. They were long time members at Elim Baptist Church in Isanti.
After Glenn’s death in August, 1984, Dorothy married David Pearson on May 26, 1994. They spent many years of companionship and traveling together, with numerous trips to Nebraska to visit her mom and family and winters in Arizona. Dave passed in December, 2019. Dorothy lived with devoted daughter, Annette and husband, Tim, for a few months before moving to GracePointe in August, 2020.
Dorothy was preceded in death by spouses, Glenn Mattson and David Pearson; her parents; sisters, Shirley, Irene and Francis; and grandchild, Danielle Akers.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Deuane Mattson (Diane) of St. Paul, MN, Dennis Mattson of Cambridge, MN, Annette Akers (Tim), of Cambridge MN, Daniel Mattson (Lucy) of Lakeville, MN, and Karen Grover (Joe) of Brainerd, MN; her brother, Kenneth (Melinda) Schwartz, Garland, Texas; and sister, Margie Steyer, Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Dorothy was a devoted, generous grand/great-grand mother and loved each of them fiercely; Britni Akers and children Kamdyn and Liliana, Brandon (Jenna) Akers and children Landen and Ava, Corbin (Alyssa) Mattson and McKenna, Sam (Miranda) Mattson, Molly Mattson, Andrew Mattson (Paige Andrews), and Isaac Mattson.
Well-done, Dorothy, good and faithful servant. May you rest in peace in His loving arms until we meet again. We wish to extend our heart-felt gratitude to the kind care she received at GracePointe in the autumn of her life.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
