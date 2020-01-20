Dorothy F. Sylvester

Dorothy Florence Sylvester passed away Jan. 16, 2020, surrounded by her daughters at GracePointe Crossing The Gables, Cambridge, Minn., where she had resided for the last 16 years. Formerly she presided in Bethel, Minn., where she devoted her life to her family, home and faith.
Dorothy married Robert (Bob) Sylvester on Aug. 30, 1952. Bob and Dorothy were married nearly 52 years and raised six caring daughters. Dorothy loved to play the piano, dance, garden, and her cats. She was a strong woman and tried not to show the pain and heartache as the rheumatoid arthritis crippled her body and took away her ability to do the things she loved. Mom is now free to play and dance forever.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob; mother Florence; father Paul; sisters Janet, Wanda, Angie, Jenny and brother Eddie. Her legacy is survived by her six daughters: Cherie Nelson, Debbie Darsie, Sue (Gary) Points, Vikki (Phil) Olsen, Sandy (Brook) Benes, Jackie (Doug) Johnson; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 3-5 p.m. at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service and lunch following also at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Memorials to Optage Hospice at Presbyterian Homes. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
