Douglas Alan Erickson, of Isanti, MN tragically passed away in a fatal car accident March 27, 2020. He was 57 years old.
Doug was born in Cambridge, MN, Feb. 3, 1963, to parents John and Gertrude (Thunstrom) Erickson, the ninth of 10 children. Doug was a baptized and confirmed member of Cambridge Lutheran Church.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude Erickson, siblings JoAnn Peterson, Steven Erickson, brothers-in-law George Yacevich, Donnie Anderson, Paul Ostrom and Debra’s father Rodney Christopher.
He is survived by Debra Christopher (life partner), Dexter Erickson (son), siblings Jackie Ostrom, Bucky/Daryl(Faye) Erickson, Lynda Anderson, Craig Erickson, RoxAnn(Terry) Erickson, Brian (Lisa)Erickson, Christine(David) O’Loughlin, Debra’s mother Judy Gilbert, Randall (Trish) Christopher, and Maureen (Jason) Roach. Doug also leaves behind many beloved family members, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and so many dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church with a visitation beginning at 4 p.m. at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.