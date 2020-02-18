Edie Y. Points, age 67, of Isanti, passed away Jan. 25, 2020.
Edie was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Rush City and loved living in this area. She also loved horses.
She is survived by her husband Dennis; three children: Tawnya Lynn, Rahna Points and Robert Points; seven grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Edie was cremated and a family service was held in January.
