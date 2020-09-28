Edwin M. Knapper, 78, of Isanti died Sept. 26, 2020, at GracePointe Crossing The Gables in Cambridge.
Edwin Martin Knapper was born April 7, 1942, in Pine River, MN to Martin and Edna (Amelung) Knapper. Ed graduated from Staples High School and Staples VoTech. He enlisted in the US Army, serving his country from 1963 - 1966. Ed was stationed at the DMZ in Korea, specializing in Crypto (Signal Corps).
On September 24, 1966, Ed was united in marriage to Elaine Rasmusen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Motley, MN. They made their home in Isanti where they raised their daughter, Pam. Ed enjoyed the country life. He worked at ELO Engineering in Fridley as Manager in the Machine Department, retiring after 42 years. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting. During retirement, he enjoyed making wood crafts for his grandchildren.
Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Pam (Jason) Sandquist and two grandchildren, Daniel and Allison, of Cambridge; seven younger siblings, Janet (Bill) Opheim of Motley, Jean Hansen (Mike) of Motley, Ken (Dorothy) Knapper of Cushing, Frank (Wally) Knapper of Stanchfield, Daryl Knapper of Motley, Jerry Knapper of Mpls, and Bob Knapper of Motley; sister-in-law, Janet Rasmusen of Motley; brother-in-law, Harvey Marohn of Motley; three special Godchildren, Ann, Jean and Dan; by several nephews and nieces; an uncle and several aunts, cousins and many friends.
The Knapper Family would like to extend a thank you to GracePointe Crossing and Optage Hospice for their excellent care of Ed and our family.
A committal service will be held at noon, Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with Military Honors. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
