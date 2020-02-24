Elaine “Becky” Chapman, age 83, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Kadoka Care Center.
Elaine “Becky” Chapman was born in Cambridge, Minnesota, on June 30, 1936, in her parents Elmer and Ruby Beckman’s house. She attended country school until 8th grade and ran a trap line to and from school as she had to walk each way. Becky attended high school in Braham, Minnesota, and was homecoming queen.
She waited tables at her aunt’s café, and they performed singing and talent shows. Becky was a tap dancer and could jig and sing. After graduating from high school, she ventured out to Hettinger, North Dakota, and went to work at the KNDC radio station. She and a friend had a song request show and sang songs that were requested. Becky also had an afternoon children’s show for the radio station. This is where she got the nickname “Becky.”
Becky met and fell in love with the love of her life, Albert Chapman. They were married and had four children: Wade Chapman, Jolaine Chapman, Jodie O’Bryan and Wayne Chapman. They made their home along the Grand River in Lodgepole, South Dakota. In 1985 after raising their children, Becky went back to work at the KBHB radio station in Sturgis before later moving to Belvidere, South Dakota. She then went to work at the Kadoka Care Center where she worked for 18 years.
She thoroughly enjoyed her children and grandchildren. Becky had a love for music and could sing and play the accordion as well as the piano. Becky entered the Kadoka Care Center as a resident in 2009. She fought a long, hard battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. She faced it head on and stayed the kind, beautiful mother until the end. She lost her battle on Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, at sunrise. Her two children, Wade Chapman and Jodie O’Bryan, were with her.
Survivors include four children: Wade Chapman of Lodgepole, South Dakota, Jolaine Chapman of Edmond, Oklahoma, Jodie (Scot) O’Bryan of Belvidere, South Dakota, and Wayne (Twyla) Chapman of Billings, Montana; one brother Kerry (Vivian) Beckman of Stanchfield, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Becky requested cremation, and there will be a celebration of life service at a later date in Bison, South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials can be sent to P.O. Box 139 Belvidere, SD 57521.
Her guestbook can be viewed and signed online at www.rushfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip, South Dakota.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.