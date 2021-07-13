Eleanor A. Erickson

Eleanor Alice Erickson, of Stanchfield passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home. She was 93 years old.
Eleanor was born June 10, 1928, in Minneapolis, MN to Alden and Anna (Larsen) West. She was the “baby” of the West family, living along with her mother, father, grandparents and three siblings in their home on Colfax Avenue. Eleanor’s mother passed away when Eleanor was 18 months old. Her aunt Esther moved into the home eventually to help raise the children.
Eleanor left school after the 10th grade, a time when you went to work to help with family finances. At the age of 16 she went to work for Nabisco Biscuit Company in 1944 packing cookies. This is where she met her best friend, Shirley Hogan. After the factory moved out of state, she worked at the Gedney Pickle Factory for a year before she began working for Date Transfer from 1950-1963.
On Easter Sunday she met her future husband Donald and they married September 30, 1950. When living at their first home in Columbia Heights she gave birth to their only child Timothy in June 1967. Her aunt Esther moved in with Eleanor and Donald and lived with them for 14 years.
She and Donald enjoyed traveling and visiting friends. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing her own curtains and she also upholstered furniture. Eleanor loved to read. She was a beautiful soul who lived her life giving to others until her passing. We will miss her so.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, aunt Esther, siblings Linden West, Jeanette Harkness, Audrey Spier, niece Sandra Spier. She is survived by her son Timothy, beloved nieces Becky, Ellie and Judy, best friend Shirley, as well as many other loved nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service 1p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Calvary Lutheran Church at Rush Point. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
