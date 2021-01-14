Eleanor H. Murray

Eleanor Helen Murray, of Isanti,, MN died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her family, at the Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti, MN. She was 99 years old.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1921, in International Falls, MN; the daughter of Martin and Martha (Balaski) Ginter. She was raised and educated in International Falls, graduating from International Falls High School. She worked various jobs in International Falls before joining the United States Marine Corps in 1945. She was stationed and served in Camp Lejeune, NC, until she was Honorably Discharged as a Corporal in 1946.
She married William Murray on Jan. 22, 1948, in International Falls, MN, and together they started a family. Eleanor and William were married 64 years until William died in 2012. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and St. Philip’s Catholic Church where she volunteered at the Clothing Depot.
She loved square dancing, playing cards with friends, sewing, and knitting. She enjoyed cooking and baking; whether it was delicious pies and cookies or homemade soups, boiled dinners, and lasagna. She loved attending her grandchildren’s events and spending time with her family.
Thanks to Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti, St. Croix Hospice, and Grace Pointe of Cambridge for the wonderful care and kindness shown to our Mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, siblings Nettie, Gerald, “Babes” Bernice, and Florence.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Brian) Berg of Cambridge, MN, Bob (Pam) Murray of Bemidji, MN, Jim (Elizabeth) Murray of New Ulm, MN; grandchildren,Jim (Andrea) Berg of Maple Grove, MN, Michelle (Reis) Beeler of Cambridge, MN, Matt Murray of Bemidji, MN, Rebecca (Tim) Hambly of Centerville, MN, Patrick (Natalie) Murray of Hubertus, WI, Dr. William (Dr. Adrian) Murray of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren,Kellan and Harrison Berg, Cullen and Laney Beeler, Ryker Murray, Colten and Luella Hambly, and Landyn Murray.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
