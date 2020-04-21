Elmer A. Anderson, of rural Isanti, went into the arms of Jesus, his Savior April 20, 2020. The devoted and loved husband, father, grandfather, great and great-great grandfather, brother and uncle, and World War II Veteran, was 93. He was born at home in rural Isanti on June 18, 1926.
Elmer and his wife of 70 years, Henrietta, made their home in rural Isanti, where they raised their ten children. They lived on a hobby farm where they had large gardens, as well as animals. He was always willing to help others. He was a member of Oxlip Evangelical Free Church and is so very well known for his love and devotion to God, whom he modeled in his own humble, quiet way. He worked for and retired from Honeymead (Minnesota Linseed Oil) and after that he and Henrietta spent nine years as volunteers with the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program.
They also spent lots and lots of time with family as this was so important to Elmer. He often would say he has the “best kids ever!” His face would simply light up when any of his children or grandchildren would come into the room! In writing this story of Elmer’s life, each of the children had memories to share! Each one remembers him as loving the Lord, being humble, patient, positive, wonderful, generous, having a great sense of humor (even when he was hospitalized in these past few months), taking the family on camping trips every summer in their youth, hard working, easy going, content, and the best Dad ever! In 1984 he was recognized by the local newspaper in their Father’s Day edition.
Elmer was good with his hands and building things. He could fix just about anything (with duct tape)! He also cut their own firewood and oftentimes this would become a family event. The grandchildren loved it! He will always be remembered as the best Dad and Grandpa in the world!
Elmer and Henrietta’s children are: Dan (MaryLynn) Saande, Hastings; Connie (Gerald) Anderson, Isanti; Terry Anderson, Princeton; Beverly (Bill) Kinderman, Coon Rapids; Donna (Don) Moses, Cambridge; Jeff (Nancy) Anderson, Isanti; Tim (Viva) Anderson, Princeton; Patti (Dwight) Belsheim, (Box Elder, SD; formerly of Mora); Tina (Rich) Blauert, (Blaine); Joel (Michelle) Anderson, Isanti. They have 25 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Bernard Anderson, of rural Isanti.
A drive up funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church with a drive by visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. at the church with COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
