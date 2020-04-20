Esther Elsie Gabrielson, 72, of Isanti passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born August 31, 1947, in Bodum, Minnesota to Victor and Helen (Norton) Kruse. Esther grew up on the home farm. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1965.
Esther enjoyed roller skating and met Ray Gabrielson at the Rush City Roller Rink. On October 18, 1971, they were married at Spring Lake Lutheran Church. They made their home in the Cambridge-Isanti area eventually settling south of Isanti in 1974 where they raised their two sons James and Kevin.
Esther worked at Ben Franklin in Cambridge and Pine City, Cambridge Auto & Laundry, the Cambridge County Market Bakery and the Isanti Elementary School from which she retired.
She was a former member of Spring Lake Lutheran Church and had attended South Isanti Baptist and was currently attending North Isanti Baptist Church. She bowled women’s league in Cambridge for many years, enjoyed gardening and her flowers. She and Ray enjoyed the trip they made to San Diego a few years ago.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law Byron McIntyre, Wallace Lindstrom, and nephew Randy McIntyre.
Esther is survived by her husband Ray, sons James (Ann) Gabrielson of Somerset, WI, Kevin (Sheri) Gabrielson of Wright, MN, five grandchildren Briana, Madelyn, Tyler, Zackary and Brandon Gabrielson, siblings Victor Kruse Jr. (Mary Johnston) of Cameron, WI, Hazel McIntyre of Isanti, Gerald (Janice) Kruse of Apache Junction, AZ, Steve (Becki) Kruse of Harris, Carol Lindstrom of North Branch, Michael (Carol) Kruse of Isanti, Robert (Melody) Kruse of Cambridge, as well as numerous nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
Public visitation was held Monday, April 20, 2020. Private interment was in the Cambridge Union Cemetery Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.