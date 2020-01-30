Esther M. Reasoner, of Cambridge, died on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the age of 91.
Esther was born on Dec. 17, 1928, to Tom and Cecile Waters in Buffalo, Minn. She moved to various farms with her family and attended Buffalo High School until her senior year when the family moved to Mound, Minnesota, where she graduated from high school in 1946. Esther attended Northwestern Bible College, Moody Bible Institute and Wheaton College.
Esther met Rollin Reasoner at the Medicine Lake Bible Camp in 1947, and they were married on August 13, 1949. Then in 1951 with a baby daughter, they traveled to Japan to begin missionary work under the newly formed Far Eastern Gospel Crusade (now SEND International). They worked in various parts of Japan and in the last years started a church in Tachikawa, a city center on the western side of Tokyo. After 42 years in Japan, Rollin and Esther retired in Cambridge, Minn., and began traveling to the Ukraine in order to encourage and mentor young missionaries. For six months in 1993, Esther and Rollin lived in a dormitory in Kiev studying Russian with new missionaries. They made numerous trips to Ukraine for 13 years. For part of that time Rollin also was interim pastor at Calvary Memorial Church in Navarre, Minn. Esther always welcomed visitors to the home and supported Rollin in his activities. Her peaceful, quiet trust in the Lord was a constant source of strength to her family and all who knew her.
Esther is survived by her husband Rollin, daughter Sarah (Mark) Zosel of North Branch; sons Paul (Shari) Reasoner of Cambridge, Jonathan (Chieko) Reasoner of Tokyo, Mark (Wendy) Reasoner of Brownsburg, Ind.; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Esther was preceded in death by brothers Harold, Howard, Leon and Clifford Waters.
Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Baptist Church, 304 S. Main St., Cambridge.
Friends may gather at church one hour prior to services at the church. Private interment at Rice Lake Cemetery, Braham, Minn.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to church/community building project with PHASE TWO CEBU ( www,phasetwocebu.com).
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service (763-689-2244). Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
