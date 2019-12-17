Evelyne “Freddie” Johnson, 96, of McGregor, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence in McGregor.
She was born Nov. 18, 1922, in Wright, Minn., to Lyman and Ada (Hughes) Harp. She attended public school in Wright. She was united in marriage to Viljo J. Johnson on Nov. 6, 1948, in Cloquet.
She enjoyed bowling, baking, flower gardening, music and playing the piano. She spent many years working at Savanna Golf Course near McGregor, Purple Hawk Golf Course in Cambridge, and the McGregor Dairy Queen. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women of McGregor where she was named “United Methodist Woman of the Year.” She was honored to be chosen one of the “Outstanding Women of Minnesota,” presented to her by Governor Rudy Perpich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Viljo in 2009; daughters Marylou and Cynthia; son Robert; brothers Lloyd, Vernon, Donald and Kenneth; sisters Hazel, Helen, Marion and Leone. Freddie is survived by her daughter Arlis (Frank) Gardner of Missoula, Mont.; sons Ernest Swanson and Alan Johnson, both of McGregor; 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
