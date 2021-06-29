Faye L. Reber passed away June 13, 2021, at the age of 87.
Faye graduated from Cambridge High School and earned her teaching degree from Gustavus Adolphus College. Her teaching career included Kindergarten and Second Grade in Austin and Richfield, MN. Faye loved to travel, visiting 60 countries and taking great photos of every trip. She enjoyed golfing into her mid-eighties, bowling, and watching her favorite MN sports teams. Faye had a zest for life, an infectious laugh, and a great smile.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 15, 10:30 a.m. at Cremation Society of MN, Edina chapel, 7110 France Ave. S. Burial at Rice Lake Cemetary, Braham, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Retired Richfield Education Association Scholarships. 2172 Schoolmaster Dr. Chaska, MN 55318
