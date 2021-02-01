Frances M. Hegna

Frances (“Fran”) Mercedes Hegna was welcomed home into the loving arms of Jesus on Jan. 30, 2021. She was 86 years old.
She was born Jan. 25, 1935, to Edwin and Lillie (Sederberg) Oslund in their farm home in rural Bethel, MN. She attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952.
Fran graduated from St, Cloud State University and taught secondary education in Aurora/Hoyt Lakes, Staples, Osseo, Cyrus and Morris. She loved working with high school youth and spent the majority of her career teaching at Cyrus High School.
Fran married J. David Hegna on June 14, 1958, and the couple was blessed with three children they raised in Glenwood. After retirement, she and Dave moved to Elbow Lake and later Fergus Falls, wintering many years at their home in Chandler, Arizona.
Fran accepted the Lord as her Saviour at an early age and her faith became the solid foundation of her life. She taught Sunday School for many years and was always very active in church.
Fran will forever be remembered for her sunny personality, kind and generous heart, and willingness to help anyone in need. She was known for her baked goods and especially loved making personalized birthday cakes for her grandchildren. Fran was faithful at sending letters and cards to everyone in her life. She expressed generosity to her church, her friends and especially her family whom she always treasured. Fran stayed active enjoying biking, walking, and golfing,
For the past nine years, Fran slipped slowly away with Alzheimer’s. The “longest goodbye” has been difficult but God has provided many beautiful moments over the past years. Throughout the process, she never forgot her children’s names and kept her sweet personality which was a beautiful gift.
Fran spent the last six years at the Ashby Living Center where she was loved and nurtured by an incredible group of caregivers who became like family. Fran’s family appreciates the wonderful care she received each day she was there.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Dave; her parents; sister Arlene Oslund and brother Sydney Oslund. Fran is survived by her three children, Tom (Laurie) Hegna, Buckeye, Arizona, Mary (Gary) Johnson, Dalton Minnesota, and Becky (Steve) Kollman of Becker MN; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Ryan (Christina) Hegna, Declan and Kylie, Sean (Haley Patterson) Hegna, JJ Hegna, Sami Hegna, Seth (Samantha) Johnson and Charlie, Max (Danae) Johnson and Maverick, Josh (Maddy Hershner) Johnson, Jonah Kollman and Kylie (Kale) Fritz.
Memorials in Fran’s honor may be made as follows: make a pie or batch of cookies and give them away, send a letter or card to someone “just because,” go to an assisted living center and ask who might need a visitor today, or any other acts of “Fran like” kindness.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be a Private Family Service, with live streaming starting at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, on Fran’s webpage, at EricksonSmithFH.com. If you miss the live stream the service will be uploaded for later viewing. Online memories would be appreciated by the family.
Interment will be in the Pelican Lake Cemetery in Asbhy. Erickson-Smith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.