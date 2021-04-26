Freda Andreini, born Oct. 5, 1934, in New Malden, England, passed away on March 12, 2020, at her home in Cambridge, Minnesota, where she lived with her daughter, Maggie. Freda was 85.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 at Christ the King Catholic Church 230 N. Fern St. Cambridge. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge, MN. The Mass will be live streamed via funeral home’s Facebook page.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen,com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities, Christ the King Church, the Cambridge Christian School, or Family Pathways.
