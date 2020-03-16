Freda Andreini, born October 5, 1934, in New Malden, England, passed away on March 12, 2020, at her home in Cambridge, Minnesota, where she lived with her daughter, Maggie. Freda was 85.
Born Freda Christine Campbell, she grew up near London, England, with her sister Alison and her parents Alexander and Marjorie. Freda and her family struggled during World War II, experiencing air raids, V-1 rocket attacks, evacuations by train, and severe rationing. She graduated from Sutton High School near London and then went on to study medieval history at Kings College, University of London. After graduating she was accepted by the Grenfell Association, a medical missionary organization, to assist with their efforts in St. Anthony, Newfoundland. It was there that she met her husband, Paul Andreini (now deceased). They married in 1958 and eventually settled in Rochester, Minnesota, where they raised seven children.
After the birth of her youngest child, Freda went back to school to become certified as a Behavior Analyst. She worked at the Rochester State Hospital for several years, helping developmentally challenged persons. In 1981, after Rochester State Hospital closed, she accepted a transfer to the Cambridge State Hospital. In Cambridge, she was promoted as a program director and supervised the transition of its institutionalized residents to community-based living. She retired in 2000 after the institution closed.
Freda will be remembered for her eclectic passions and her life-long commitment to personal growth and helping others. She enjoyed classical music, gardening (becoming a Master Gardener), and canoe trips with her friends. She fervently defended all things British and was a connoisseur of boxed wine. She was committed to the Church and devoted to helping children in need. She volunteered at the Cambridge Christian School, the Lil Farm Children’s Home, Family Pathways and the Shalom Shop, and she continued to help persons with developmental disabilities integrate into the community after her retirement.
Freda was a fighter with a tenacious spirit. She was diagnosed with cancer at age 60, but beat it. When she broke her ankle while doing volunteer work, she refused to have it operated on immediately because she insisted on attending an opera performance in the Twin Cities. In 2018, at the age of 83, she returned to England for a reunion with her sister’s family despite having broken three ribs just days earlier. Her fighting spirit persisted during her final hours.
Freda is survived by her sister Alison Lockyer; her sons Mark (Maria), John (Janelle), David (Gisela), and Michael (Sandra); and her daughters Ruth (Scott), Alice and Margaret. She was also blessed with ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Due to an abundance of caution related to the Corvid-19 outbreak, the family has decided on a private burial service. This will be followed by a cemetery blessing, memorial, and celebration of life open to the community, at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities, Christ the King Church, the Cambridge Christian School, or Family Pathways.
