Gail Konen

Gail Marie Konen, 75, of North Branch, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer.
Gail was born on June 4, 1945, to Elmer and Rita Hukka in Hibbing, MN. While in high school, she met her husband Bob, whom she married on August 25, 1962.
After marrying, she and Bob stayed in Hibbing where Gail worked various jobs, retiring from Super One Foods, all while being a loving wife and mother.
Upon leaving Hibbing, they moved to the Side Lake area (South Sturgeon); she loved lake life and the wonderful friends they made while there.
Seven years ago, they moved to North Branch to be closer to their children. For many winters after retiring they traveled to Mesa, AZ to escape the cold, snowy Minnesota weather and spend time with the wonderful friends they made down there, especially savoring events like water volleyball, playing cards and dining out.
Gail is survived by her husband Bob; her three children Sherri (Jeff) Renn of Forest Lake, Karen (Dennis) Bukovich of Bloomer, WI, and Rob (Corrie) Konen of Cambridge; her seven grandchildren, Michael, Garrett, Nicholas, Rachael, Sarah, Jared and Jessie; and siblings Kathy (Dick) Petrie, Darlene (Paul) Stavnes, Mike (Donna) Hukka, Gary (Barb) Hukka and Cindy (Larry) Vance.
The family gives their heartfelt thanks to Fairview Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the loving care provided to Gail.
A celebration of Gail’s life will take place at the Konen residence in North Branch on Saturday, July 25, from 12 – 6 p.m.
