Gary R. Fixell

Gary Roy Fixell, 84, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Springvale Township, Minnesota, to Daniel and Ethel (Krona) Fixell. Gary grew up in Springvale where he attended grade school at the Pine Brook Country School. He went on to graduate from Cambridge High School in 1953. After high school, Gary worked for a time at Northrup-King in Minneapolis.
On Aug. 20, 1955, he was united in marriage to Darlene Pearson at Cambridge Lutheran Church. They made their home in Cambridge. Gary was a delivery driver for Cambridge Launderers and Cleaners and also was a mechanic at Cambridge Sporting. In 1960, Gary, Darlene and their infant son Dan moved to the Fixell family farm to care for Gary’s mother. After his mother passed, they would make it their home and welcome their second son Paul. Gary went to school and earned his Chief Engineer’s Boiler License. In 1972 he began working at the Cambridge State Hospital and became chief engineer, and later worked at Cambridge Medical Center as head of maintenance, retiring in 1995.
Gary was a member of Cambridge Lutheran Church, where he was active on the building committee and involved with the Men’s Group. He was a past member of North Isanti Baptist Church and the Cambridge Lions. He enjoyed deer hunting, going on fishing trips and camping trips with his family, and introducing others to the Boundary Waters by leading trips there. He loved the trips he and Darlene made to Sweden. Gary was a lifelong mechanic and loved working on things. He could take a dream and make it a reality. Family gatherings and reunions were always enjoyable for him. His passion for music and sound was evident by the work he put into organizing the sound system in the local Gospel Jamboree, as well as working on many of the sound systems in various churches and businesses in the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Doris Korsgren and Erma Lundgren; brother Ted Fixell. Gary is survived by his wife Darlene; sons Dan (Boni) Fixell of Elk River, Paul (Robyn) Fixell of Cambridge; four grandchildren: Jacob Fixell of Grand Forks, N.D., Deanna Fixell of Roseville, Ryan (Stefcia) Fixell of Florida, Stephanie (Martin) Norder of St. Paul; great-grandson James Norder, as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. at funeral home and one hour prior at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Cards and condolences can be mailed to: Darlene Fixell, Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 6th Lane SE Apt.100, Cambridge, MN 55008. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
