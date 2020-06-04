George Moline

George A. Moline, 95, of Saratoga Springs, NY, be- loved husband, companion and best friend of Jean, passed from this life on May 15, 2020, at the Home of the Good Shepard in Saratoga Springs, NY.
George and Jean were high school sweethearts and loved each other 69 years and were married 64 years. They were both descendants of Swedish
immigrants.
He was born on Feb. 22,
1925, in Cambridge, MN; the son of Arthur and Jeanette Ryden Moline. His father grew up in the little farm town, which God must have created for little children as a preview of Heaven. They attended school in Cambridge.
George volunteered
in the Army Air Corps prior to graduating from Cambridge HS in 1943. He served as a B-29 navigator during WWII in the 382nd Very Heavy Bomb Group. He was commissioned a 2nd Lt. on active duty in 1944 and discharged in 1946. And, after the war, promoted to 1st Lt. in the AF Reserve until 1959.
On the GI Bill, he at- tended Gustavus Adophus College and the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in Mech. Eng. in 1949. He joined General Electric on the Test Engi- neer and Factory Training
Programs and worked 35 years during which time he held management positions in Engineering and Manufacturing in Turbine/Generator and several other Depts and locations; ending his career as an Executive in Turbine/Generator.
His volunteer work included Boy and Explorer Scouts, Indian Guides, Junior Achievement, Unit- ed Way, and Church positions. And, most recently, proudly served in the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Assoc. and their Color Guard Squad.
George and Jean were communicants at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and he was a member of the GE Elfun Society, Turbine Supervisors’ Assoc., Quarter Century Club, and Wood Butchers’ Carving Club.
George enjoyed woodworking, award winning bird carving, leatherworking, walking, reading, fishing, traveling, model building, auto mechanics, stone masonry, geothermal heating and cooling, and was granted two U.S. Patents. He was uniquely able to repair almost anything. However, his greatest pleasure was time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Our Creator showered many blessings on Jean and George. They lived the American Dream.
George was the devoted father of Erik (Gloria) of Biddeford, ME; Kristin Spitzinger (William) of Gray, ME; Kirk (Robin) of Wilton, NY; and Andrew (Judy) of Clifton Park, NY; Grandpa of Dawn, Jonathon, Anna, Jacob and Annika; Great Grandpa of Thom- as, Brady, Ava, Nora and Macy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marcella Rauker, his wife, Jean, his daughter, Kristin Spitzinger and his son, Erik Moline.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at a date to be determined at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 149 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Internment, with Jean, will be at a date to be determined in the Saratoga National Ceme- tery with full Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 149 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
George’s favorite quotation was by Laurence Sterne (1713-1768). “What a large volume of adven- tures may be grasped within this little span of life by him who interests himself in everything.”
