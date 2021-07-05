Geraldine “Patti” Peterson

Patti Peterson passed away on June 15, 2021, at the University of Minnesota hospital, with her family by her side. She was 80 years old.
Patti was born on June 27, 1940, in St. Paul, MN to Harold and Gwendolyn Stenberg Allison. Patti grew up in the Lindstrom area and attended Chi High in Lindstrom. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Lindstrom where she was confirmed on April 25, 1954. On Sept. 13, 1958, Patti had the joy of a double wedding with her sister Joanne. Patti married Lowell Erickson and they were blessed with three children: Larry, Brenda, and Cindy. They made their home in North Branch Minnesota. Patti divorced Lowell in 1977. Patti married Dennis Peterson in 1986 and they enjoyed 35 years of life together.
Patti was a homemaker and faithful wife and mother. Patti was a nanny and did daycare while raising her children. Patti worked for the North Branch High School, Control Data in Cambridge MN, and W.E. Lahr Company in Minneapolis, MN.
Patti was a member of the North Branch United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and became the Sunday School Superintendent. She volunteered for Anonymous Santa and Hazelden Betty Ford treatment center. Patti had a heart to support and love people and was always willing to lend a helping hand, be a shoulder to cry on, freely give hugs, and offer wisdom when needed.
Patti created beauty wherever she went. She was a creative soul and her love showed through everything she touched whether in her card making, scrapbooking, meals for family and friends, or in her beautiful garden. Patti demonstrated what life is about, relationships and the richness they bring.
Well done, good and faithful servant. Rest in the peaceful arms of our heavenly father until we meet again.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Gwendolyn Kolb and Harold Allison; brothers Roger and Kent Allison; and sister Joanne Flanagan; son Larry Erickson; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
She is survived by husband, Dennis Peterson; daughters Brenda (Roger) Liebelt of Stacy, Cindy Erickson of North Branch, daughter in law Cindy Erickson North Branch; grandchildren, Brad (Katie) Erickson of North Branch, Mike (Lisa) Erickson of North Branch, Adam, Alisha, Colton Liebelt of Stacy Minnesota, and seven great grandchildren; half-brother Chester (JoAnn) Allison; half-sister Dorie (Louis) Dennis; several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Memorial service Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. (visitation at 1 p.m.). A time of sharing a memory will be offered. Refreshments will be served following the service. Service held at Willowbrook Community Church 840 Lake St S, Forest Lake, MN 55025. A private interment will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.