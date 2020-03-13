Glenn Elmer Westman, 96, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Cambridge Medical Center.
Glenn could not wait to get into this world and was born at the Springvale Creamery when his mother had to pick up milk on November 11, 1923 in Springvale Township, MN. He grew up in Minneapolis where he attended grade school and later North High School. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in World War II from 1942-1945. He was in the 15th AF 41st Bombardment Group, 724th Squadron and was stationed in Foggia, Italy where he loaded bombs into B24’s.
On December 8, 1945, he was united in marriage to Linval Nehrbass at the Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale. They made their home in North Minneapolis and their first three children were born. After five years, they bought a home in Lexington Village and five more children were born. After 53 years in Lexington, Glenn and Linval moved to Cambridge in 2003.
Glenn worked many jobs and in the early days of raising the family, he would work three jobs at a time to make ends meet. He drove truck for REA Express in the Minneapolis area for 30 years, earning his Million Mile Award for accident free driving. The trucking firm closed in 1975, so Glenn worked with his son Bruce installing countertops until he retired in 1983.
He was a member of the VFW in Lino Lakes and Isanti. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was always busy fixing things. He was a hard worker and always found a way to get things done, no matter the situation. Glenn was very musical and could play multiple instruments; he even played taps while serving in the military.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; wife Linval in December 2016; granddaughters Eva Westman, Katrina Westman, great grandsons Dylan Salo and Dakota Westman; sisters Devern Boyd, Marian Westman, and Elaine Wrolson. He is survived by children Bruce (Ginny) Westman of Andover, Lynn Salo of Isanti, Gwen Ihnot of Ham Lake, Mark Westman of Forest Lake, Ron (Nancy) Westman of Wisconsin, Joan Westman of Cambridge, Marian (Howard) Malmstedt of Columbus, Heidi Westman of Cambridge, 34 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Cambridge Lutheran Church. Interment in the church cemetery with honors by Isanti VFW Honor Guard. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
