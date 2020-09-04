Glenn Morris Stepan

Glenn M. Stepan, 81, of Cambridge MN passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Glenn was born June 24, 1939, to Joseph Morris Stepan and Myrtle Lucille (Duit) Stepan in Bremen Twp., MN, Pine County on the family farm near Finlayson MN. He attended Willow River School until graduating in 1958. Glenn continued to help his parents work and maintain their farm until October 1962 when he enlisted into the Army. Glenn was stationed at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, CA then later became headquartered at the Battery 4th Missile Battalion, 65th Artillery Unit in Van Nuys, CA., where he would finish his active duty status in the reserve. On June 30, 1968, Glenn was honorably discharged from the Army at the rank of SP4 E-4 earning his Missleman Qualification Badge w/Component Bar Missile, Good Conduct Medal and Marksman (Carbine).
In 1963 while home on leave he and his childhood sweetheart Donna Cottrell from Finlayson, MN had decided that she would accompany him back to California where on April 10, 1963, they were to wed in New Hall, CA. Los Angeles County. Shortly after the birth of their first daughter, Carmen, in 1964, Glenn and his family moved to North St. Paul, MN where in 1965 their second daughter Karen was born. Later the Stepan family moved to Willernie and made this their home for the next 40 years.
Glenn worked at Donaldson’s as a machinist until their closing. After he worked for a few more years as a machinist at smaller shops until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed mostly to spend time with his family, especially his three grandsons Brandon Bevins, Austin Bevins and Justin Evans. He loved deer hunting and fishing. He was always tinkering around the house doing repairs, working on vehicles and equipment, if he owned something, it was well maintained.
In 2006 Glenn and Donna had sold their family home and moved to Cambridge, MN after eight years Glenn’s physical health was in decline and he took up residency at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge until August 21 when he was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis where he later passed.
He is Survived by his wife of 57 years Donna (Cottrell); two daughters, Carmen Stepan (Steven) with grandson Justin Evans of Lino Lakes, MN, and Karen (Joe) Bevins with grandsons Brandon Bevins and Austin Bevins of Mahtomedi, MN; three sisters-in-law, Barb VanDerShaegen of Bull Head City, AZ, Yvonne (Petry) Cottrell of Hinkley, MN, Linda (Jerry) Williams of Harris, MN; brother-in-law, Dennis (Joyce) Cottrell of Bull Head City, AZ; and six nephews, Brian Cottrell, Bradley Cottrell and Bruce Cottrell all from Finlayson, MN, Trevor and Brent Williams of Harris, MN, Mark Williams of North Branch, MN.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Morris Stepan (1971), mother, Myrtle Lucille (Duit) Stepan (1988) and sister, Joyce Dorothy Ryan (1984), father-in-law John Arlo Cottrell (1970), mother-in-law Myrtle Elizabeth (Johnson) Cottrell (2001); brothers-in-law, Jack Arnold Cottrell (2004) and Vernon Lee (Billy) VanDerShaegen (2018).
A Visitation will be held at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home at 311 Ashland St S, Cambridge, MN 55008 on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1 - 4p.m. A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, the visitation and memorial service will be limited. A private burial service will be held at Fort Snelling. Memorials can be made out to the family.
The Stepan Family would like to extend a generous thank you to Abbott Northwestern Hospital for their excellent care of Glenn and our family during the journey to his departure.
